The Local House Bistro Wildwood
Online Menu
Appetizers
- Loaded House Fries$12.00
A generous portion of our crispy French Fries topped with a blend of cheeses, bacon crumbles, and chives.
- Pretzel Nuggets$12.00
Pretzel bites served with homemade queso cheese dip.
- Queso Dip$12.00
Homemade queso cheese dip served with fresh tortilla chips.
- (10)Boneless Wings$15.00
Boneless Chicken wings (10), lightly breaded then fried and tossed in a sauce of your choice. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Sweet n spicey strawberry jam displayed.
- (20)Boneless Wings$25.00
Lightly breaded and tossed in your choice of our signature sauces: Seasoned Dry, Sweet BBQ, Butter Garlic, House Sauce, Hot and Spicy, or Sweet and Spicy Strawberry Jam Sauce.
- (6)Chick Wings$11.00
Chicken Wings (6) fried, then tossed in sauce of your choice. Comes with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Trashed Butter Garlic Displayed.
- (12)Chick Wings$18.00
Chicken Wings (12) fried, then tossed in sauce of your choice. Comes with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- (24)Chick Wings$32.00
Chicken Wings (24) fried, then tossed in sauce of your choice. Comes with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Fried Pickles$11.00
Hand breaded and fried to perfection! Served with a side of Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
- Fried Cheese$12.00
Hand breaded then deep fried wedges of provel cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
- Toasted Ravioli$11.00
Deep fried to perfection. Served with marinara sauce on the side
- Nachos$13.00
Fresh tortilla chips, homemade queso cheese dip, cheese, black olives, jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
- Sizzling Shrimp$13.00
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in your choice of diablo or scampi sauce
- Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
French bread covered with garlic butter, provel cheese, then toasted to perfection!
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
A blend of sour cream, cream cheese, parmesan cheese, spinach, artichokes, served with tortilla chips. Add chicken for $4.
Flatbreads
- Sweet & Spicy Flatbread$16.00
Thin cracker crust topped with our sweet and spicy sauce, cheddar cheese, shredded pork, tomato, jalapeno, and our house ranch dressing.
- All Veggie Flatbread$16.00
Thin cracker crust topped with roasted garlic and olive oil, broccoli, bell peppers, tomato, black olives, red onions, and our local blend of cheeses.
- Bacon Chsburger Flatbread$16.00
Thin cracker crust topped with our homemade pizza sauce, blend of cheeses, seasoned ground beef, crispy bacon, tomato, red onion, and sweet BBQ sauce.
- Twisted Mac Flatbread$16.00
Thin cracker crust topped with our delicious mac n cheese, bacon, local blend of cheeses, then lightly drizzled with hot sauce. A must try!
- Spinach Artichoke Chicken$16.00
Thin cracker crust covered with Spinach artichoke sauce, a blend of cheeses and grilled chicken.
Salads
- House Salad$6.00+
Mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and our local house blend of cheeses. Your choice of salad dressing.
- Spicy Chicken Salad$11.00+
Mixed lettuce, fried or grilled chicken tossed in our house sauce, bacon crumbles, tomato, jalapeno, red onions, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with our house ranch dressing.
- Spinach Salad$10.00+
Fresh Spinach, shaved almonds, feta, sliced apple, and grilled chicken tossed in a sweet apple vinaigrette dressing.
- Chef Salad$11.00+
Iceberg lettuce, local blend of cheeses, egg, bacon crumbles, ham, turkey, tomato, and red onion.
- Caesar Salad$7.00+
- Cranberry Walnut Salad$8.00+
- Chicken Spiedini Salad$12.00+
Mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber, croutons and our Local House blend of cheeses tossed in our house dressing then topped with our signature chicken spiedini (6oz).
Specialty Pizzas
- Local Pizza$20.00+
12" or 16" - Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, onion, green pepper
- Loaded Beef Pizza$20.00+
12" or 16"- Sausage, seasoned beef, pepperoni, bacon, ham, slied sirloin.
- Special Pizza$19.00+
12" or 16"- Sausage, bacon, mushroom, onion.
- Spicy Chicken Pizza$18.00+
12" or 16"- House sauce base, fried or grilled chicken, bacon, chives, and lightly topped with ranch dressing.
- Chicken Modega Pizza$18.00+
12" or 16"- Modega sauce base, breaded chicken, bacon, and mushrooms.
- Cheeseburger Pizza$18.00+
Special sauce, hamburger, pickle, lettuce, and tomato.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.00+
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, and tomato.
Build Your Own Pizza
Sandwiches
- Big Cheese Sandwich$13.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$16.00
- Chick Breast Sandwich$14.00
- Club Sandwich$15.00
- Cod Sandwich$15.00
- Cubano Sandwich$15.00
- French Dip$16.00
- Hawaiian Sandwich$16.00
- Italian Chick Sandwich$16.00
- Meatball Sandwich$14.00
- Reuben$15.00
- Salmon Club$18.00
- Spicy Chick Sandwich$14.00
- Stallion$16.00
- Steak Philly$16.00
Thinly sliced sirloin, sauteed with green peppers and onions, topped with Pepper Jack cheese and served on toasted French bread.
- Steak Sandwich$18.00
- Blt Sandwich$13.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
tender pulled pork smothered in bbq sauce and served on a pretzel bun.
Wraps
Burgers
- Local House Burger$15.00
1/2 pound juicy burger seasoned and cooked to perfection. Topped with Provel cheese, bacon, fried onion straws, drizzled with bbq sauce and served on a toasted bun.
- Pickle Burger$15.00
Juicy ½ pound burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, fried pickles, and drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing. Served on a toasted split top burger bun.
- Cheese Fry Burger$15.00
One Seasoned Patty topped with tender thick cut fries, blend of cheeses, bacon crumbles, and chives. Served on a toasted split top burger bun.
- Black and Blue Bacon Burger$15.00
Blackened Juicy ½ pound burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles and two strips of crispy bacon. Served on a toasted split top burger bun.
- Patty Melt$15.00
Juicy ½ pound burger topped with grilled onions, 1000 Island dressing, and American cheese. Served on marble rye
- Hamburger$13.00
Juicy ½ pound seasoned burger cooked to perfection! Served on a toasted split top burger bun.
- Quesadilla Burger$16.00
Two Seasoned Patties topped with homemade queso cheese, pico de gallo in between two grilled quesadillas with American and pepper jack cheese
- Swiss & Shrooms$15.00
Juicy ½ pound burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, brown gravy, and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted split top burger bun.
- Cheese Burger$15.00
1/2 pound juicy burger seasoned and cooked to perfection. Topped with American cheese and served on a toasted bun.
- Pretzel Burger$16.00
Juicy ½ pound burger topped with homemade queso cheese, bacon crumbles, and fried jalapenos. All served on a fresh pretzel bun.
- Turkey Burger$16.00
Fresh ground turkey breast lightly seasoned then grilled to perfection! Topped with pepper jack cheese, drizzled with chipotle ranch. Served on toasted multi-grain bun.
- Veggie Burger$15.00
Loaded veggie burger topped with Provel cheese, grilled mushrooms, and onions. Served on toasted multi-grain bun.
- Buffalo Burger$15.00
Juicy ½ pound burger topped with Provel Cheese, two strips of crispy bacon, fried jalapenos, and drizzled with chipotle ranch. Served on a toasted split top burger bun.
- The Royale Burger$16.00
Juicy 1/2 burger topped with hard cheddar, bacon, and a fried egg. Served on a toasted split top burger bun.
Pastas
- Tutto Mare$22.00
- Pasta Con Broccoli$18.00
Shelled noodles sauteed in a white sauce with broccoli, mushrooms, and a grilled chicken breast. Served with a garlic breadstick.
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
Fettuccine noodles sauteed in our cream sauce with grated parmesan cheese. Served with a garlic breadstick. (displayed with grilled chicken).
- Tortellini Prosciutto$21.00
- Primavera Pasta$19.00
- Chicken & Shrimp Pasta$21.00
- Local Mac N Cheese$18.00
Shell noodles sauteed in a blend of delicious cheeses, garlic, and cream, topped with parmesan encrusted chicken breast. Served with a garlic breadstick.
- Salmon Pasta$21.00
- Parm Chicken Pasta$20.00
Parmesan encrusted chicken breast, covered in red sauce, topped with a blend of cheeses over a bowl of spaghetti noodles. Served with a garlic bread stick.
Entrees
Kid Menu
Desserts
Beverages
Extra Sauces
- Ranch$0.79
- Blue Cheese$0.79
- Hot & Spicy$0.79
- Side Queso$0.99
- BBQ$0.79
- Apple Vin.$0.79
- 1000 Island$0.79
- Mayo$0.79
- Tarter$0.79
- Butter Garlic$0.99
- Red wine Poppyseed$0.79
- Lemon Butter Garlic$0.99
- Horseradish Aioli$0.79
- Side of Maple Glaze$1.99
- Side of Brown Gravy$0.79
- Side of White Gravy$0.79
- 16 Oz Dressing$4.99
- Ceasar$0.79
- Honey Mustard$0.79
- House Hot$0.79
- Chipotle Ranch$0.79
- S&S Strawberry$0.79
- Creamy Italian$0.79
- House (V&O)$0.79
- Au Jus$0.99
- Extra Modega Sauce$1.99
Side Items
Catering
Catering Appetizers
- Queso Dip - Full Pan$70.00
- Delivery Charge$25.00
- Full Tray Fried Cheese$70.00
- Full Tray Pretzel nuggets$60.00
- Fried Pickles - Full Pan$60.00
- Fried Pickles - 1/2 Pan$35.00
- Meatballs - Full Pan$70.00
- Meatballs - 1/2 Pan$45.00
- Tsted Ravioli - Full Pan$60.00
- Tsted Ravioli - 1/2 Pan$35.00
- Pretzel Nuggets - Full Pan$60.00
- Pretzel Nuggets - 1/2 Pan$35.00
- Chicken Strips - Full Pan$115.00
- Chicken Strips - 1/2 Pan$60.00
- 100-Chicken Wings$95.00
- 50 - Chicken Wings$55.00
- 21" Garlic Chs Bread$14.99
- Green Beans - Full Pan$28.00
- Green Beans - Half Pan$18.00
- 10 Breadsticks$15.00
- 20 Breadsticks$25.00
- Rolls$1.00