The Local House Bistro Wildwood
- (10)Boneless Wings
Boneless Chicken wings (10), lightly breaded then fried and tossed in a sauce of your choice. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Sweet n spicey strawberry jam displayed.$15.00
- French Dip$16.00
- Sweet & Spicy Flatbread
Thin cracker crust topped with our sweet and spicy sauce, cheddar cheese, shredded pork, tomato, jalapeno, and our house ranch dressing.$16.00
Appetizers
- Loaded House Fries
A generous portion of our crispy French Fries topped with a blend of cheeses, bacon crumbles, and chives.$12.00
- Pretzel Nuggets
Pretzel bites served with homemade queso cheese dip.$12.00
- Queso Dip
Homemade queso cheese dip served with fresh tortilla chips.$12.00
- (10)Boneless Wings
Boneless Chicken wings (10), lightly breaded then fried and tossed in a sauce of your choice. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Sweet n spicey strawberry jam displayed.$15.00
- (20)Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded and tossed in your choice of our signature sauces: Seasoned Dry, Sweet BBQ, Butter Garlic, House Sauce, Hot and Spicy, or Sweet and Spicy Strawberry Jam Sauce.$25.00
- (6)Chick Wings
Chicken Wings (6) fried, then tossed in sauce of your choice. Comes with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Trashed Butter Garlic Displayed.$11.00
- (12)Chick Wings
Chicken Wings (12) fried, then tossed in sauce of your choice. Comes with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.$18.00
- (24)Chick Wings
Chicken Wings (24) fried, then tossed in sauce of your choice. Comes with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.$32.00
- Fried Pickles
Hand breaded and fried to perfection! Served with a side of Chipotle Ranch Dressing.$11.00
- Fried Cheese
Hand breaded then deep fried wedges of provel cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.$12.00
- Toasted Ravioli
Deep fried to perfection. Served with marinara sauce on the side$11.00
- Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips, homemade queso cheese dip, cheese, black olives, jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sizzling Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in your choice of diablo or scampi sauce$13.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread
French bread covered with garlic butter, provel cheese, then toasted to perfection!$9.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
A blend of sour cream, cream cheese, parmesan cheese, spinach, artichokes, served with tortilla chips. Add chicken for $4.$12.00
Flatbreads
- Sweet & Spicy Flatbread
Thin cracker crust topped with our sweet and spicy sauce, cheddar cheese, shredded pork, tomato, jalapeno, and our house ranch dressing.$16.00
- All Veggie Flatbread
Thin cracker crust topped with roasted garlic and olive oil, broccoli, bell peppers, tomato, black olives, red onions, and our local blend of cheeses.$16.00
- Bacon Chsburger Flatbread
Thin cracker crust topped with our homemade pizza sauce, blend of cheeses, seasoned ground beef, crispy bacon, tomato, red onion, and sweet BBQ sauce.$16.00
- Twisted Mac Flatbread
Thin cracker crust topped with our delicious mac n cheese, bacon, local blend of cheeses, then lightly drizzled with hot sauce. A must try!$16.00
- Spinach Artichoke Flatbread
Thin cracker crust covered with Spinach artichoke sauce, a blend of cheeses and grilled chicken.$16.00
Salads
- House Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and our local house blend of cheeses. Your choice of salad dressing.$6.00
- Spicy Chicken Salad
Mixed lettuce, fried or grilled chicken tossed in our house sauce, bacon crumbles, tomato, jalapeno, red onions, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with our house ranch dressing.$11.00
- Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach, shaved almonds, feta, sliced apple, and grilled chicken tossed in a sweet apple vinaigrette dressing.$10.00
- Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce, local blend of cheeses, egg, bacon crumbles, ham, turkey, tomato, and red onion.$11.00
- Caesar Salad$7.00
- Cranberry Walnut Salad$8.00
- Chicken Spiedini Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber, croutons and our Local House blend of cheeses tossed in our house dressing then topped with our signature chicken spiedini (6oz).$12.00
Specialty Pizzas
- Local Pizza
12" or 16" - Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, onion, green pepper$20.00
- Loaded Beef Pizza
12" or 16"- Sausage, seasoned beef, pepperoni, bacon, ham, slied sirloin.$20.00
- Special Pizza
12" or 16"- Sausage, bacon, mushroom, onion.$19.00
- Spicy Chicken Pizza
12" or 16"- House sauce base, fried or grilled chicken, bacon, chives, and lightly topped with ranch dressing.$18.00
- Chicken Modega Pizza
12" or 16"- Modega sauce base, breaded chicken, bacon, and mushrooms.$18.00
- Cheeseburger Pizza
Special sauce, hamburger, pickle, lettuce, and tomato.$18.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, and tomato.$18.00
Build Your Own Pizza
Sandwiches
- Big Cheese Sandwich$13.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$16.00
- Chick Breast Sandwich$14.00
- Club Sandwich$15.00
- Cod Sandwich$15.00
- Cubano Sandwich$15.00
- French Dip$16.00
- Hawaiian Sandwich$16.00
- Italian Chick Sandwich$16.00
- Meatball Sandwich$14.00
- Reuben$15.00
- Salmon Club$18.00
- Spicy Chick Sandwich$14.00
- Stallion$16.00
- Steak Philly
Thinly sliced sirloin, sauteed with green peppers and onions, topped with Pepper Jack cheese and served on toasted French bread.$16.00
- Steak Sandwich$18.00
- Blt Sandwich$13.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
tender pulled pork smothered in bbq sauce and served on a pretzel bun.$15.00
Burgers
- Local House Burger
1/2 pound juicy burger seasoned and cooked to perfection. Topped with Provel cheese, bacon, fried onion straws, drizzled with bbq sauce and served on a toasted bun.$15.00
- Pickle Burger
Juicy ½ pound burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, fried pickles, and drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing. Served on a toasted split top burger bun.$15.00
- Cheese Fry Burger
One Seasoned Patty topped with tender thick cut fries, blend of cheeses, bacon crumbles, and chives. Served on a toasted split top burger bun.$15.00
- Black and Blue Bacon Burger
Blackened Juicy ½ pound burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles and two strips of crispy bacon. Served on a toasted split top burger bun.$15.00
- Patty Melt
Juicy ½ pound burger topped with grilled onions, 1000 Island dressing, and American cheese. Served on marble rye$15.00
- Hamburger
Juicy ½ pound seasoned burger cooked to perfection! Served on a toasted split top burger bun.$13.00
- Quesadilla Burger
Two Seasoned Patties topped with homemade queso cheese, pico de gallo in between two grilled quesadillas with American and pepper jack cheese$16.00
- Swiss & Shrooms
Juicy ½ pound burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, brown gravy, and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted split top burger bun.$15.00
- Cheese Burger
1/2 pound juicy burger seasoned and cooked to perfection. Topped with American cheese and served on a toasted bun.$15.00
- Pretzel Burger
Juicy ½ pound burger topped with homemade queso cheese, bacon crumbles, and fried jalapenos. All served on a fresh pretzel bun.$16.00
- Turkey Burger
Fresh ground turkey breast lightly seasoned then grilled to perfection! Topped with pepper jack cheese, drizzled with chipotle ranch. Served on toasted multi-grain bun.$16.00
- Veggie Burger
Loaded veggie burger topped with Provel cheese, grilled mushrooms, and onions. Served on toasted multi-grain bun.$15.00
- Buffalo Burger
Juicy ½ pound burger topped with Provel Cheese, two strips of crispy bacon, fried jalapenos, and drizzled with chipotle ranch. Served on a toasted split top burger bun.$15.00
- The Royale Burger
Juicy 1/2 burger topped with hard cheddar, bacon, and a fried egg. Served on a toasted split top burger bun.$16.00
Pastas
- Tutto Mare$22.00
- Pasta Con Broccoli
Shelled noodles sauteed in a white sauce with broccoli, mushrooms, and a grilled chicken breast. Served with a garlic breadstick.$18.00
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles sauteed in our cream sauce with grated parmesan cheese. Served with a garlic breadstick. (displayed with grilled chicken).$16.00
- Tortellini Prosciutto$21.00
- Primavera Pasta$19.00
- Chicken & Shrimp Pasta$21.00
- Local Mac N Cheese
Shell noodles sauteed in a blend of delicious cheeses, garlic, and cream, topped with parmesan encrusted chicken breast. Served with a garlic breadstick.$18.00
- Salmon Pasta$21.00
- Parm Chicken Pasta
Parmesan encrusted chicken breast, covered in red sauce, topped with a blend of cheeses over a bowl of spaghetti noodles. Served with a garlic bread stick.$20.00
Entrees
Extra Sauces
- Blue Cheese$0.79
- Hot & Spicy$0.79
- Side Queso$0.99
- BBQ$0.79
- Apple Vin.$0.79
- 1000 Island$0.79
- Mayo$0.79
- Tarter$0.79
- Butter Garlic$0.99
- Red wine Poppyseed$0.79
- Lemon Butter Garlic$0.99
- Horseradish Aioli$0.79
- Side of Maple Glaze$1.99
- Side of Brown Gravy$0.79
- Side of White Gravy$0.79
- 16 Oz Dressing$4.99
- Ceasar$0.79
- Honey Mustard$0.79
- House Hot$0.79
- Chipotle Ranch$0.79
- S&S Strawberry$0.79
- Creamy Italian$0.79
- House (V&O)$0.79
- Au Jus$0.99
- Extra Modega Sauce$1.99
Side Items
Entree Salads
- Sm House Salad - as entree
Mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and our local house blend of cheeses. Your choice of salad dressing.$6.00
- Lrg House Salad - as entree
Mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and our local house blend of cheeses. Your choice of salad dressing.$11.00
- Sm Spicy Chicken - as entree
Mixed lettuce, fried or grilled chicken tossed in our house sauce, bacon crumbles, tomato, jalapeno, red onions, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with our house ranch dressing.$11.00
- Lrg Spicy Chicken - as entree
Mixed lettuce, fried or grilled chicken tossed in our house sauce, bacon crumbles, tomato, jalapeno, red onions, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with our house ranch dressing.$15.00
- Sm Spinach Salad - as entree
Fresh Spinach, shaved almonds, feta, sliced apple, and grilled chicken tossed in a sweet apple vinaigrette dressing.$10.00
- Lrg Spinach Salad - as entree
Fresh Spinach, shaved almonds, feta, sliced apple, and grilled chicken tossed in a sweet apple vinaigrette dressing.$15.00
- Sm Chef Salad - as entree
Iceberg lettuce, local blend of cheeses, egg, bacon crumbles, ham, turkey, tomato, and red onion.$11.00
- Lrg Chef Salad - as entree
Iceberg lettuce, local blend of cheeses, egg, bacon crumbles, ham, turkey, tomato, and red onion.$15.00
- Sm Caesar Salad - as entree$7.00
- Lrg Caesar Salad - as entree
Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, red onion, with homemade croutons and Caesar dressing.$12.00
- Sm Cran Walnut Salad- as entree$8.00
- Lg Cran Walnut Salad- as entree$11.00
- Sm Chx Spedini Salad - as entree$12.00
- Lg Chx Spedini - as entree$17.00
